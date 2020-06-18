Nancy L. (Randall) Will
Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Nancy L. (Randall) Will passed away August 4, 2019. Nancy was the devoted mother of Todd Will, Tari French, Tamara Smith and Tanya Bodde; sister to Robert Randall (Delores); and aunt to Ronald Randall. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Though born (1936) in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, Nancy spent the majority of her early years in Tecumseh, Michigan until marrying Thomas Will (preceded her in death in 2010). They shared many years as a military family moving around the world. Her recent years were spent at The Heartlands Senior Community in Ellicott City, Maryland. Nancy's family, traveling, working with children with special needs and love of dance, will always be remembered as her passions.

A private service for family members will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, Inc., 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD. Memorial contributions may be directed to: Cedar Lane School, 11630 Scaggsville Rd. Fulton, MD 20759.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Service
01:00 PM
Arlington National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
