Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Severna Park United Methodist Church
731 Benfield Rd
Severna Park, MD
Nancy Landers


1947 - 2020
Nancy Landers Notice
On February 19, 2020, Nancy Landers, 72, of Odenton, devoted sister of David Widell (Elizabeth), of Port Charlotte, FL; loving aunt of, Chris Widell (Jennie), of Dallas, TX, Julie Erdman (Scott), of Rockford, IL, Tony Chapman (Anna), of Houston, TX, Kristen Chapman, of Germantown, MD, Chris Beall (Nicole), of Ashburn, VA, Ashley Gaughn (Kevin), of Tampa FL, Adrienne Wilbur (Nick), of Wolfeboro, NH, Lukas Rahlson (Lauren), of Sausalito, CA; caring sister-in-law of, Carol Beall (Tim) of Myersville, MD, Joan Chapman (Greg), of The Woodlands, TX, Cyndy Landers, of Orlando, FL, Mary Lynne Rahlson (Peter), of Concord, NH; and kind great-aunt to various great-nieces and great-nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Landers, Jr., her parents, Doris (Johnson) and Clarence Widell and her brother, Larry Widell. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 3-7pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Severna Park United Methodist Church, 731 Benfield Rd, Severna Park, MD 21146. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Pancreatic Cancer Research at the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, NPCF, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 24, 2020
