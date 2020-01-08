|
Following a courageous eight-year battle with cancer, Nancy Lang Whedbee Brown of Pasadena, MD passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, January 1. She was 83.
Nancy touched and greatly impacted the lives of hundreds of people by sharing her unending passion for swimming. She taught the sport to children on Baltimore area summer swim teams as well as adults ages 18 to over 90 when she founded the Maryland Masters program in 1974.
Her love of swimming began as a child when she spent every summer at her grandmother's house on the Magothy River where she would swim all day, earning her the nickname "water rat". Her strong competitive spirit emerged as a member of the Friends School Swim Team in Baltimore, which she captained in 1953 and 1954. Her math teacher and coach, the late Larry Peacock, encouraged her to pursue a life of fitness through swimming.
Nancy did not compete again until forming Maryland Masters, which she led at the Catonsville YMCA with a small group of six people. The masters program has since grown to over 800 members with 20 teams throughout the state. Nancy has been a key figure in the program as a coach, swimmer and board member since its beginning.
In 1986 Nancy moved to Anne Arundel County and formed a masters group at the Severna Park Community Center. She led the team to 10 YMCA Masters Nationals championships and numerous top three finishes in the women's, men's and combined team divisions.
Nancy's individual swimming accomplishments are among the most notable in all of United States Masters Swimming (USMS). She was a persistent goal setter and had motivational statements taped to bathroom mirrors throughout her home to keep her focused.
Her prized achievement was setting a masters world record in the 100 short course meters backstroke in 1991. That same year she was featured in Sports Illustrated's Faces in the Crowd section in the July 8 issue.
In 2006 she moved up into the 70-74 age-group and was determined to reach USMS All Star status, requiring her to capture the most 1st place finishes in the age-group. Nancy ended the year with 44 number one rankings while also setting six USMS national records and nine YMCA national records along the way.
That same year, she also competed in the FINA world championships at Stanford, winning the 200 meter backstroke and bringing home 2nd and 3rd place awards as well. She had an impressive 23 FINA World Top Ten rankings in 2006. She also set a long-distance national record in the Two Mile Cable National Championship that year.
Nancy had another All Star year in 2011 with 30 USMS first place rankings despite receiving a rare cancer diagnosis in July. She completed events in all three pool courses while setting 4 national records before having an extensive 10-hour surgery in September. By April of 2012, she was back in the pool competing at the YMCA Nationals in Fort Lauderdale.
Nancy credited her fitness from swimming for saving her life after being diagnosed with an aggressive primary peritoneal cancer in 2011. It is one reason why her surgeon accepted her as a patient to undergo the then relatively new and grueling HIPEC surgical procedure.
"Swimming was a life saver for me," she told the Severna Park Voice in 2015. "It's incredible what exercise can do to get you through something like that. Physically and emotionally, I can't say enough for it."
Continuing to compete throughout years of chemotherapy and a clinical trial, Nancy accumulated many more individual USMS national top ten rankings finishing with a grand total of 833 to her name. She also holds 32 USMS All American honors for posting the fastest time in the country in at least one event during a given year.
Her personal accomplishments in the pool took a back seat, however, to the joy she received from teaching and encouraging others to swim. "I don't know if I could not have swimming in my life," Nancy told the Capital in 2007. "The best thing is that I love helping others to do it; that makes me feel good."
In recognition of Nancy's 40 plus years of commitment to US Masters Swimming, the organization honored her with the Dorothy Donnelly Service Award in 2015. This award recognizes outstanding USMS volunteers whose contributions stand out in service to local, regional and national programs.
"Nancy is a constant cheerleader, encouraging, supporting, coaxing and, in all ways possible, promoting Masters swimming and instilling enthusiasm for the sport," said fellow USMS swimmer, Kristina Henry, who nominated her for the award.
Nancy purposefully emphasized camaraderie and the social aspect of swimming as an important part of her team. She promoted team bonding outside of the pool through holiday gatherings, awards parties and more, and always appeared in quirky festive costumes.
"I began swimming for health and fitness but very much appreciate that Nancy made socializing a big part of the program," said Jack Iliff from the Severna Park masters group. "Meeting and talking to other swimmers and having parties is great fun."
Nancy also was instrumental in running the swimming portion of the Maryland Senior Olympics from the mid-90's to 2005 where she was a regular competitor and record setter. She was elected into the organization's Hall of Fame in 2005. Nancy also competed and established records in the National Senior Games.
Nancy has completed the 4.4 mile Chesapeake Bay Swim 4 times and the 1 mile Bay Swim on many occasions, winning both race categories numerous times.
In addition to the USMS Service Award, the organization presented Nancy with its Fitness Award in 2010 for her outstanding contributions to fitness activities within USMS. She was also inducted into the Friends School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
Above all else Nancy adored and cherished her family. She is survived by long-time companion Geoffrey Revett; daughters Jill (Rick) Springer of Davidsonville; Wendy (Doug) Bradford of Severna Park; Dori (Bryant) Krohn of Arnold; stepchildren Jeff (Mary Beth) Brown of Timonium; Jenny (Bruce) Seitz of San Diego, CA; Keith (Courtney) Brown of Round Hill, VA, and Scott Brown of Alexandria, VA. She also leaves behind a sister Susan (Jerry) Yohn of Grantville, PA and nephews Jared and Jason Yohn, Dwight and John Fulton, and nieces Nancy McCollum and Peggy Bannon. Nancy had 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents John D. and Margaret (Gressitt) Lang, husbands Richard Whedbee and A. Douglas Brown, daughter Robin Whedbee Bond, stepdaughter Elizabeth Brown and sister Esther Lang Fulton.
