Nancy Lee Brandon, of Aberdeen, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on May 18, 2020, at the age of 81. She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Brandon; her daughter Martha Anderson and son-in-law Paul Anderson; her grandchildren Sophia and Samuel Anderson; siblings Charles Blevins, Dorothy Higinbothom and Patricia Webster.
Nancy graduated Bel Air High School in 1956. She worked 10 years as Branch Secretary in the Ballistics Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground. She left work to raise a family. She then worked for 27 years as Office Manager at the First Baptist Church in Havre de Grace, Maryland. During her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, participating in the Harford Region Antique Automobile Club of America, and traveling.
Memorial Services to be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Memory of Nancy to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Nancy graduated Bel Air High School in 1956. She worked 10 years as Branch Secretary in the Ballistics Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground. She left work to raise a family. She then worked for 27 years as Office Manager at the First Baptist Church in Havre de Grace, Maryland. During her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, participating in the Harford Region Antique Automobile Club of America, and traveling.
Memorial Services to be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Memory of Nancy to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2020.