|
|
It is with mourning (Matthew 5:4) of a very dear loved one, but spiritually speaking, a great joy for Nancy L. Daley, at the moment of her human death on Monday, January 27, 2020, when she was escorted to Paradise in the 3rd Heaven (2 Corinthians 12:2) by her angels (Hebrews 1:14) to be welcomed by her ever-loving Savior, Jesus Christ, (John 3: 1-16) and her saved relatives and friends (Hebrews 12:1) to enter in for eternity and receive her new everlasting spiritual body (1 Corinthians 15:35-58) where there is no more sickness, no more pain, no more tears, no more sorrow, never crying again, and no more death. (Revelation 21:1-7).
Nancy has left behind her ever-loving and dedicated, brother and sister-in-law, Edward P. Daley Jr, and Ruth F. Daley; her ever-loving and dedicated nephew, Adam C. Daley, his wife, Candice Daley, and their sons, her devoted and loving grandnephews, Gavin and Garrett Daley, her ever-loving, disabled sister, and dedicated brother-in-law, Mary Virginia Anton, and Charles Anton in California and her niece and nephew, Trisha Anton Schildknecht in Texas and Trey Anton, in Colorado and grandnieces and grandnephews, her late loving nieces, Lisa M. Daley, Mary Beth Daley, and loving mother and father, Catherine Granofsky Daley, and Edward P. Daley Sr.
Immediate family presence for viewing and Christian Service, on Friday, January 31, 10:30 a.m. at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093, with burial at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Pending future Memorial Service call 410-967-1405. Contributions in Nancy's name may be donated to Adult & Teen Challenge. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020