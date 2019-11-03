|
On November 1, 2019 Nancy Lee Kurzmiller (nee: Stewart) beloved wife of the late Robert John Kurzmiller. Devoted mother of Kenneth M., Kevin M., Kurt M. Kurzmiller and his wife Linda; and the late Keith M. Kurzmiller and Karen M. Dawson. Dear sister of Beverly McClosky and sister-in-law of William Crockett. Dear grandmother of Brian,
Christina, Sara, Lisa, Jennifer and Kevin Jr. Dear great-grandmother of Brayden, Cruz and Josslynn.
Visitation Monday 3-5 & 7-9pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Cremation Private. Funeral Memorial Prayers Thursday 10 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019