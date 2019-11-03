Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Kurzmiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee Kurzmiller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lee Kurzmiller Notice
On November 1, 2019 Nancy Lee Kurzmiller (nee: Stewart) beloved wife of the late Robert John Kurzmiller. Devoted mother of Kenneth M., Kevin M., Kurt M. Kurzmiller and his wife Linda; and the late Keith M. Kurzmiller and Karen M. Dawson. Dear sister of Beverly McClosky and sister-in-law of William Crockett. Dear grandmother of Brian,

Christina, Sara, Lisa, Jennifer and Kevin Jr. Dear great-grandmother of Brayden, Cruz and Josslynn.

Visitation Monday 3-5 & 7-9pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Cremation Private. Funeral Memorial Prayers Thursday 10 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -