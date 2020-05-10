On May 1, 2020, Nancy Lee May, 82, loving wife of the late Moffett "Bernie" May; mother of Pam A. May (Brian Baublitz), and Alan May; grandmother of Anja Elise Baublitz; sister of Charles F. (Beverly) Kettler; and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
A private interment will be held in Mountain View Cemetery, Marriottsville. The family will have a celebration of Nancy's life at a later date, at the family home. Please email nancymaycelebration@gmail.com for details.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. https://hscarroll.org/donate/. Full obituary and online condolences may be made to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
A private interment will be held in Mountain View Cemetery, Marriottsville. The family will have a celebration of Nancy's life at a later date, at the family home. Please email nancymaycelebration@gmail.com for details.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. https://hscarroll.org/donate/. Full obituary and online condolences may be made to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.