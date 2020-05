On May 1, 2020, Nancy Lee May, 82, loving wife of the late Moffett "Bernie" May; mother of Pam A. May (Brian Baublitz), and Alan May; grandmother of Anja Elise Baublitz; sister of Charles F. (Beverly) Kettler; and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.A private interment will be held in Mountain View Cemetery, Marriottsville. The family will have a celebration of Nancy's life at a later date, at the family home. Please email nancymaycelebration@gmail.com for details.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. https://hscarroll.org/donate/ . Full obituary and online condolences may be made to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com