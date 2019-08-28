|
Nancy Louise Nelson, age 74, of Pylesville, MD passed away on August 20, 2019 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Havre de Grace, MD. Born in Elkton, MD, she was the daughter of George Washington and Effie (Billings) Shumate and wife of William Robert Nelson. She loved the outdoors, gardening, cooking, and all animals, especially her cat. She was a caregiver to her sister, Pauline for many years. Nancy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Nelson is survived by her daughter, Beverly Lynn Campbell of Pylesville and her husband, Cecil; son, Kevin Dale Nelson and his wife, Maria; brother, Jim Shumate; sister, Dorothy "Sue" Kimmel; grandchildren, Victoria, Lauren, and Bradley Shumate, and Savanah and Dominic Nelson; and many loving nieces and nephews of Forest Hill.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert "Brian" Nelson, brothers, Robert, Ralph, and Joe Shumate; and sisters, Lucille and Pauline Shumate.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019