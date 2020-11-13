Nancy Louise Paris, age 83, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on November 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Budd Wilson and Helen Pauline (Struble) Ishler and beloved wife of 63 years of the late Wyoming "Duke" Benjamin Paris Jr.
Upon graduation in 1954, from State College High School in Pennsylvania, Nancy worked as a legal secretary for several years. She then met the love of her life, Duke, while he was attending Penn State University. They married in September 1957 and moved to Maryland where she later became a stay-at-home Mom.
Later in life, she went to work as the Assistant to the Director of the Creative Arts Centre of the Community College of Baltimore County – Essex campus. For over 15 years, she enjoyed her time at Essex interacting with faculty, students, performers, musicians, interns and staff personnel. She was especially fond of working with the summer performing arts and computer day camps.
Nancy loved spending time with family and treasured friends. She was a member of Bel Air United Methodist Church, volunteered as a Tiny Tot teacher, participated in the Senior Food Distribution Program/Food Ministry, Bible study groups and Esther women's circle. She belonged to the Homemakers of Harford County chapter which later became the Bel Air "Just Friends" group. The members gathered for fellowship, learning, luncheons, excursions and raising money for Manna House/other charities.
She enjoyed watching her sons' basketball and soccer games; her daughter's dance/baton twirling lessons, individual/corps/band practices, parades, competitions, State/National Championships and high school/college halftime performances. As a proud "Mimi," she had great joy watching her grandson's soccer and lacrosse games from recreational leagues to high school and through college.
Nancy cheered on the Baltimore Colts then the Ravens and Penn State football with her family. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, baking, hosting dinner parties/holiday celebrations and women's league bowling. She loved reading, completing word puzzles and playing card games ("Hand & Foot" and Pinochle) with special groups of longtime friends.
Nancy is survived by her son, Scott Wyoming Paris; son, Bryan Wilson Paris and wife, Pamela; daughter, Kim Nicole Louise Paris-Rodriguez and husband, Roberto; beloved grandson, Wyatt Paris; brother, Larry W. Ishler and wife, Kathy of Erie, PA; sister-in-law, Pamela Loyle of Wichita, KS; brother-in-law, Barry Paris of Pittsburgh, PA; many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bel Air United Methodist Church; Bel Air United Methodist Food Ministry, 21 Linwood Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014 or the charity of your choice
