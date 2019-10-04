|
On October 1, 2019, Nancy May Looker of Pasadena passed peacefully and gracefully. The beloved wife of the late Edward Looker, Jr.; loving sister of William Kallas and Barbara Buettner; dear sister-in-law of Linda Hovatter and Misty Looker; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Monday, Oct. 7th from 3-5 & 7-9 pm and Tuesday, Oct 8th from 11-1 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8th at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. Contributions in Nancy's name may be made to a . For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2019