Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Nancy M. Looker Notice
On October 1, 2019, Nancy May Looker of Pasadena passed peacefully and gracefully. The beloved wife of the late Edward Looker, Jr.; loving sister of William Kallas and Barbara Buettner; dear sister-in-law of Linda Hovatter and Misty Looker; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.

The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Monday, Oct. 7th from 3-5 & 7-9 pm and Tuesday, Oct 8th from 11-1 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8th at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. Contributions in Nancy's name may be made to a . For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2019
