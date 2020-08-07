Nancy M. Tayson, age 67 years of Darlington, MD died on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Hart-Heritage in Forest Hill, MD.
She was born in Havre de Grace, MD, a daughter of the late Stanley L. and Margaret L. (White) Tayson. Nancy attended Deer Creek United Methodist Church while growing up and was a 1970 Bel Air High School graduate and lifetime resident of Harford County. She began working at the former U.S. Naval Training Center, Bainbridge, Port Deposit following high school and remained there until its closing in 1976. Nancy then transferred to Aberdeen Proving Ground for the remainder of her career, all of it spent in the personnel field. She retired as an administrative assistant in 2017.
Nancy loved to take pictures. At any family event, you could be sure she would have camera in hand to record the moments. Those photographs have turned into treasured memories.
She is survived by; Two sisters: Mary F. Leftwich of Darlington, MD.. Patricia A. Hutnik and her husband, Theodore of Whiteford, MD. One brother: Robert L. Tayson and his wife, Melynda of Bel Air, MD.Half sister: Betty Sapp and her husband, James of Miami, FL.Three nephews: Michael Leftwich, Brian Leftwich, Lee Tayson. Three great nieces: Michaela Leftwich, Gabrielle Tayson, Riley Tayson. One great nephew:Jacob Leftwich. She was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel B. White who died in 1993.
A visitation will be on Wednesday, August 5 beginning at 10 am at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA. The funeral service will begin at 11 am on Wednesday with Rev. Matthew F. Gullion of the Harvest Community Church, Fallston, MD officiating. Interment will follow in Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111 are appreciated.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit ww.harkinsfuneralhome.com
or call 800-550-5915