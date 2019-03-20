Home

On March 16, 2019 in her Essex home, Nancy Ann Macdonald, beloved wife of the late Brian G.Macdonald, devoted mother of Katherine E. and Christine R.. Friends may gather at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. on Sunday, March 24th from 1-2 pm with Memorial Service beginning at 2 pm. Cremation private. Nancy earned her CPA license in 1981 after working in the finance department at the Community College of Baltimore County. Upon graduation, she joined the firm of Schiable, Klingmeyer and Company, where she quickly became a partner, Eventually, she began her own practice, Macdonald & Associates. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maryland SPCA 3300 Falls Rd. (21211)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2019
