Nancy Jane Carter Mattingly, daughter of Pauline May Fogle and Fitzhugh Hazelton Carter, born on September 10, 1924, sister of Mary Louise Carter Gaston, and wife of George Samuel (Sam) Mattingly from May 11, 1951 until Sam's death on November 4, 2014, passed away at Oakcrest Village Garden Terrace in Parkville on May 24, 2020, of natural causes.



Nancy was a passionate supporter of ice hockey in Baltimore, from the 1940's and 50's era of high school hockey, through years of being a season-ticket holder in support of minor league professional franchises featuring the Clippers, Blades, Skipjacks, and Bandits. Her favorite place in the world was the Hershey Park Arena. When her grandsons began playing hockey, in the 1990's, Nancy rarely missed their games. She was also a vocal supporter of local amateur ice hockey as her husband, Sam, served as coach and player, and her two sons, Randy and David, playing for the local "National Brewers" team that was sponsored from 1968 until the 1980s by the National Brewing Company. Nancy and Sam also attended the final 4 games in Moscow of the legendary 1972 Canada -USSR Summit Series. The Mattingly family was the first family of hockey in Baltimore during this time.



Before marrying Sam, Nancy lived on Gwynn Oak Ave in Woodlawn. Her working career began with the Mathieson Chemical Company in Baltimore. After raising her sons, Nancy returned to the workforce in retail sales for Hutzler's in their Towson department store. Later, Nancy did accounting work for General Instrument and American Totalizator of Towson and Hunt Valley.



Upon retirement, Nancy and Sam moved from Timonium to Ocean Pines and enjoyed fifteen years in the land of pleasant living "downy ocean". After Sam's death in 2014, Nancy moved back to the Baltimore area, into Oakcrest Village for the last five years, where she could be closer to family and friends.



Nancy is survived by her two sons, Randy and his wife, Susan, and David and his wife, Lynn. Nancy is also survived by her sister, Mary Lou and several nieces, Dorothy Philips Junker, Jean Philips Brune, Suzanne Gaston Sachs, Michelle Gaston McWilliams, and Wendy Mattingly Pastore. In addition, Nancy is survived by three beloved grandchildren, Bretton Carter Mattingly (Jennifer), Eric Francis Mattingly (Mandy), and Nancy Colleen Mattingly. Nancy was proud to be the great grandmother of Samuel Lewis Mattingly, Ellie Marion Mattingly and Grant Thomas Mattingly.



A memorial service will be conducted at St. John's Episcopal Church at 3009 Greenmount Avenue in Baltimore on a date and time to be determined. Please contact immediate family members for further information.



