Nancy Miller

On September 20th, 2020 Nancy Lee Miller; Beloved wife of Kenneth Miller; Loving mother of Paula Denise Kraft and her husband Vernon; Cherished grandmother of Katherine Kraft and Amanda Kraft; Dear sister of Margaret Hill and her husband Robert and the late Mary Maust-Krueger. Also survived by Sylvia Pierce, Debbie Hanna and many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral services on Friday at 11 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Nancy's name to Gilchrist Hospice 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031.



