Nancy Miller Jacobs
1929 - 2020
90, of Denton, MD, formerly of Linthicum, MD, passed on May 19, 2020 of natural causes. Beloved wife of the late George Jacobs; Dear mother of Sarah Sheckells (Gary), John W. Jacobs (Ann), Edith Councilman (Michael), and Ruth Menefee (Daniel); Grandmother of LCDR Brian Sheckells (Michelle), Major John Sheckells, James Councilman (Sarah), Catharine Jacobs, and Robert Jacobs. A celebration of Life will be announced later. Contributions to Caroline County Senior Center, Suite 127, 403 S. 7th Street, Denton, MD 21629.

Condolences to moorefuneralhomepa.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 25, 2020.
