90, of Denton, MD, formerly of Linthicum, MD, passed on May 19, 2020 of natural causes. Beloved wife of the late George Jacobs; Dear mother of Sarah Sheckells (Gary), John W. Jacobs (Ann), Edith Councilman (Michael), and Ruth Menefee (Daniel); Grandmother of LCDR Brian Sheckells (Michelle), Major John Sheckells, James Councilman (Sarah), Catharine Jacobs, and Robert Jacobs. A celebration of Life will be announced later. Contributions to Caroline County Senior Center, Suite 127, 403 S. 7th Street, Denton, MD 21629.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 25, 2020.