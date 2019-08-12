Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Oakcrest Retirement Community
Parkville, MD
Nancy Muma


1932 - 2019
Nancy Fike Muma died Monday, July 29, 2019, at her daughter's home in Lawrence Kansas.

She was born on June 25, 1932 in Confluence, PA, the daughter of Paul Everett Coffman Fike and Eva Nell Enos Fike. She graduated from Cedar Crest College in 1954 in Allentown, PA and later earned a Masters of Education. Nancy worked as a reading specialist, teaching children who had difficulty learning to read. She married Harold (Hank) E. Muma on June 16, 1956 in Somerset, PA.

Nancy and Hank moved to Towson, MD where he was a professor at Towson State University. They leave behind their son Paul Scott Muma, his wife Eileen and three children Lauren, Jake and Beck and their daughter Nancy Ann Muma Habeeb and her husband James E. Habeeb and her children, Megan Wells and Jacqueline Wells.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Oakcrest Retirement Community in Parkville, Maryland on August 24, 2019 between 11AM and 2PM.

Donations in Nancy's name may be made to The Cancer Research Institute.

https://www.cancerresearch.org/

Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2019
