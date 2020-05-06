Nancy Myers Davis
Nancy Myers Davis of Pikesville, Maryland passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at the age of 95. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Davis. Survived by daughters Susan (Jennifer) Butler and Carol (Jim) Yates; grandchildren Amy (Michael) Archibald, Christopher (Kaitlyn) Butler, Jeffrey (Steven) Yates, Alexander (Kurt) Yates and 3 great grandchildren, dear sister of Jeanne McCoy.

Streamed services are Saturday, May 9 at 11:00 AM at www.burrier-queen.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
