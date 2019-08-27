Home

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
The United Church of Dorset
Nancy Norris


1925 - 2019
Nancy Maynard Norris died peacefully on August 18th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Flushing, New York on October 5th, 1925. After marrying Allan Turnbull Norris on July 22nd, 1956, they moved to Ruxton, MD where they raised their family. In 1981, Nancy and Allan moved to Vermont and opened The Little Lodge at Dorset, which they ran happily for 17 years. Nancy spent the last 7 years enjoying living at Equinox Village in Manchester, VT.

She is survived by her children, Allan T. Norris, Jr., Susan Norris-Berry, Laura Norris, and her seven grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at The United Church of Dorset on September 14th, 2019 at 12:00. To send personal condolences, please visit: www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2019
