On March 6, 2020, Nancy Kemp Rafferty (nee Hutsler) passed away. She was the beloved wife of Frederick Rafferty, Sr.; devoted mother of Frederick Rafferty, Jr. and his wife Mary Jo and Deborah Schmidt and her husband Keith; loving grandmother of Patrick Rafferty and his wife Laura, Shannon Rafferty, and Rachel and Kimberly Brown; cherished great-grandmother of Addison and Cory Brown; dear sister of Robert Hutsler, Jr. and his wife Donna; loving daughter of the late Robert and Mildred Hutsler. Nancy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, at 11am, at Salem United Methodist Church, 7901 Bradshaw RD, Upper Falls, MD 21156. Interment services will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nancy's name to Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 192, Upper Falls, MD 21156. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020