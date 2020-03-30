|
Nancy Rita Portney (nee Graber) passed away on March 28, 2020, at the age of 86. Born on June, 23, 1933 to John and Marie Graber, Nancy grew up in the Baltimore area. She worked for the Baltimore Bullets where she crossed paths with an avid fan, Melvin Portney. The two of them were married on September 6, 1955 and Nancy found a family that she would be devoted to for the course of her life.
Family was the most important thing to Nancy and she was happiest at family gatherings. She organized family vacations at the Outer Banks for all her siblings, children and grandchildren that were unforgettable. She was the heart and soul of her family and always made each person feel cherished.
While family was the most important part of Nancy's life, there were many other interests that got her attention. She really enjoyed tennis and golf, loved to travel, and was an Olympic-caliber shopper and bargain hunter extraordinaire. Nancy was a talented and creative writer who composed songs and poems for family and friends for special occasions. Nancy and Melvin belonged to the Summit Country Club, where they enjoyed many years of tennis and good times with all of their friends.
Nancy will be remembered for her quick wit and fabulous sense of humor, as well as her striking beauty, sense of style, and bright blue eyes. Her dedication and love of family will forever fill the hearts of her children and grandchildren.
Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Melvin Portney; siblings, Dorothy (Sam) Zito, John (Diane) Graber, Carl Graber, and Paul Graber; and parents, John and Marie Graber. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Barry) Dalrymple, and Carla (Larry) Stocksdale; sister, Kathy (late Bill) Blandford; and grandchildren, Megan Dalrymple (Justin Myers), William (Jeny) Dalrymple, Alex Dalrymple, Jackson Stocksdale, and Benjamin Stocksdale.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 40 Stirrup Ct, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020