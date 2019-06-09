Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
On June 7, 2019 Nancy M. Shaffer (nee Feehley) beloved wife of the late Albert Dabrowski; devoted mother of Michael Dabrowski, Albert Dabrowski and Chris Dabrowski Johnson; sister of James and the late Catherine, Mary, Patricia, Elizabeth, William and Thomas; she is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.A Memorial Service will be held at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Wednesday, June 12 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the ,
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 9, 2019
