Nancy R. (Richmond) Smith, age 96, passed away on May 19, 2020 at Augsburg Lutheran Home in Gwynn Oak MD. She was the loving wife of the late Warren H. Smith; who passed away in 2015.
Nancy was born in Baltimore MD on April 26, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Arthur S. Richmond and Roberta (Mitchell) Richmond. She graduated from Eastern High School in Baltimore MD class of 1941. She worked as a florist in the family business, Mayfield Gardens, for over 28 years prior to retiring. She loved spending time with her family and also enjoyed antiquing and yard sales.
Nancy is survived by her children, Carol E. Smith of Spring Grove PA; Warren N. Smith and Joanne Harty, beloved friend of Nancy, of Hunt Valley MD and Frances J. Lauer and her husband Tom of New Freedom PA; her grandchildren Tom Lauer, Brian Lauer. Erin Bacani, Rebecca Smith, Andy Smith and her great grandchildren Braylon Bacani and Oliver Lauer and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Edgar, Samuel, Robert and Howard Richmond and her sister Helen Porohnavi.
Due to the COVID 19 guidelines, services will be held at a later date. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
Contributions in her memory may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.