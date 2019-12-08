|
Nancy Virginia (Keyser) Stanton, 84, of Baltimore, MD died peacefully in hospice care after a brief illness. She was the devoted mother of Michele (Ziehm) Ojason of Baltimore; Melinda (Ziehm) Ittenbach of Laurel, MD; and Nicole Stanton of San Rafael, CA. Ashley (Hanavin) Eder, and Alex Hanavin were her cherished grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters Carol Richardson, Debbie Sansone, and Robin Smith, her brother Howard Sauerwald, and son-in-law Neil Ojason. She was the daughter of previously deceased Virginia (McKenzie) Sauerwald of Catonsville, and William E. Keyser, of Baltimore.
The family is planning a memorial service for early April, 2020.
Nancy attended The Samuel Ready School in Baltimore, where she received a rigorous education that shaped her lifelong love of reading, history, and art. As a child of World War II, she often spoke of the hardships of war, which shaped her sense of commitment to serve others in need.
She was a champion of the poor, and spent much of her adult lifetime helping thousands of individuals and families in Baltimore County. While working for the Community Assistance Network at the Banneker Recreation Center in Catonsville, she developed a network of local churches (including St. Marks, St. Agnes, and Arbutus United Methodist Church) and businesses who worked with her to obtain emergency funds to pay energy bills, provide emergency food for needy families, and aid with eviction notices. Nancy also worked with the homeless population by assisting them with food, clothing, and shelter. She loved Christmas, and helped host the annual community Christmas party at Banneker. She will be missed by longtime friends and coworkers, Bonita Mc Morris, Cherie White, and the late Elsie Winston.
Nancy was known for her love of animals. She rescued a multitude of cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, birds, and other creatures in distress, and she made regular donations to local and national animal rescue organizations. She also had a passion for antiques and collectibles. She was also a robust collector of books; animal-themed figurines, paintings, and toys; as well as vintage Christmas and other holiday items. Nancy will be missed but not forgotten.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019