Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Nancy Thompson Notice
On May 30, 2019, Nancy C. Thompson, beloved wife to the late Frederick J. Thompson, loving mother to Dania J. Thompson, Donna J. Thomaszewicz (Dan), and Denise J. Breen (John), and loving sister to the late Michael and Peter Colangelo and the late Rose M. Harris. Also survived by 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Friends may call on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will take place on Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. Interment at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 1 to June 2, 2019
