Nancy Twining Weimer, a retired public-school teacher who enjoyed traveling and playing bridge died October 19th from cancer at the Edenwald Retirement Community. The long time Towson resident was 86 years old.
The former Nancy Ann Twining was born in Sparta, Wisconsin, the daughter of Robert F. Twining, a cattle buyer and his wife Margaret Moffat Twining, a rural public-school teacher and homemaker. After graduating from high school in West Salem Wisconsin, she moved to Madison and attended the University of Wisconsin part time while clerking for a local firm. In 1958 she married James K. Whalen and moved to Milwaukee where her two daughters were born. The family moved to Towson, Maryland in the 1970's where she was divorced in 1977.
She attended Towson State College, now Towson University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Education and began teaching second grade at Roland Park Public School. She married Robert A. Weimer in 1979 and shortly thereafter began teaching at the Pryor School of Business in Towson. In 1984 Mrs. Weimer with two started a business providing medical transcription and temporary office service for local physicians. She joined her husband in retirement in 1997.
Mrs. Weimer was a world traveler, accompanying her husband on business trips and vacations to Canada Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and the South Pacific. She especially enjoyed snorkeling, visiting reefs along the Mexican coast off Cozumel, in the U. S. and British Virgin Islands and off Maui in the Hawaiian Islands. Her favorite, however, was the Great Barrier Reef off Cairns, Australia.
She was interested in her family history, tracing her lineage back to William Twining, living in Yarmouth, Plymouth Colony in 1641. This interest led her to start a U. S. History book club shortly after retiring.
After more than forty years residence in the Southland Hills area of Towson, Mrs. Weimer and her husband, a retired Actuary, moved in 2016 to Edenwald Retirement Community in Towson where she continued her lifelong enthusiasm for bridge together with her study of history.
Plans for a memorial service are on hold due to the Corona Virus Pandemic. Interment of her cremated remains will be private at a later date. A Memorial gift in her honor may be made to the Edenwald Scholarship Fund, Inc., 800 Southerly Rd., Apt. 613, Towson, MD 21286.
In addition to her husband of forty-one years, she is survived by her daughters, B. Whalen of Milwaukee and Carrie McFadden Lyon (Moncure) of Towson, her step-daughter Diane Gonzales (Joel) of Melrose, Massachusetts, step-sons Rob Weimer of Springfield Virginia and Allan Weimer of Phoenix, Arizona, two grandchildren and four step-grandchildren. Arrangements by MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com