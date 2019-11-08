|
On November 5, 2019. Nancy V. Kelley (Larkins) was the beloved mother of Loretta McNeil and her husband Dean, and the late Steven J. Larkins, William Larkins Jr., Linda D. Larkins, and Kathleen L. Marks. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Robin, Walter, Stephanie, Eric, and great grandmother of Tim, Robert, and Jaden. Also a very special thanks to her niece Margaret. Christian Mass on Monday at 11 AM in The Church of the Advent 1301 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230. Goncefuneralservice.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019