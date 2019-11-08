Home

Gregory J Gonce Funeral Home Pa
169 Riviera Drive
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-255-2650
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Advent
1301 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD
Nancy V. Kelley Notice
On November 5, 2019. Nancy V. Kelley (Larkins) was the beloved mother of Loretta McNeil and her husband Dean, and the late Steven J. Larkins, William Larkins Jr., Linda D. Larkins, and Kathleen L. Marks. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Robin, Walter, Stephanie, Eric, and great grandmother of Tim, Robert, and Jaden. Also a very special thanks to her niece Margaret. Christian Mass on Monday at 11 AM in The Church of the Advent 1301 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230. Goncefuneralservice.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
