Nancy Wilson Fox Speckman, 90, passed away April 11, 2019 in West Chester, PA. Family was at her bedside. The former resident of Sparks, MD, died of natural causes. Nancy was born in Framingham, MA. Her parents, Ella Pineo Wilson and Donald B. Wilson as well as her siblings, Shirley and Stanley predeceased her. After West Borough H.S., Nancy graduated from Syracuse Univ. with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1950. She also received certifications in nursing/ public health supervision at University of Rochester. She enjoyed an expansive career retiring in 1993 after having worked in NY, DE and MD. Nancy was involved with many organizations including Syracuse Nurses Alumnae, Planned Parenthood, American Nurses, Delaware Public Health and Visiting Nurses Associations, Andrews Memorial Methodist Church. She held several offices - Director Delaware League for Nursing, President/ board member/ chairman of negotiation of Local 558 Council 67-AFSCME. She was appointed to the Mayor's Advisory Committee for Alcoholism and the Professional Employees Advisory Committee of AFSCME International. She made many friends along the way. Nancy married Richard C. Fox in 1951. They have two sons, Paul and Russell. She was married to Carl Speckman in 1975 until his death in 2006. Nancy loved to read and could be found reading up to her last days. She also enjoyed word search, crossword puzzles and of course a fresh hair style! She and Carl travelled extensively during their retirement. Nancy continued to explore after Carl's death until her health began to fail. She enjoyed hospital volunteer work in MD and would attend luncheons with fellow nurses she worked with through the years. She will be remembered for being gracious and the joy she brought to others. She was always kind, thoughtful and could speak with a gentle authority. She was respectful of others and encouraged people to be who they were while she offered support, wisdom and guidance when asked. Nancy was known for her many postcards, handwritten notes and endless greeting cards. Her survivors include her sons Paul Silverfox, Russell (Lillie) Fox, grand daughters Deanna Fox, Melissa (Mark) Uva, nephews/nieces. Also dear friends Richard Fox, Carol Gridley, Janet Angerson and Tom Kelleher/Family. Nancy fondly remembered Kathy Kustera as a friend and aide. In her continued desire to further medical science, Nancy signed in 2006 to donate her body to an anatomy teaching school. Her final destination- The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Per her wishes, no memorial or services will occur. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019