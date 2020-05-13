My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Nancy Yvonne Fulmer, age 81, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on May 6, 2020 at her home. Born in Confluence, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Dewey Franklin and Margaret Belle (Murray) Hyatt and wife of the late Gerald Lee Fulmer. She was a member of Jarrettsville VFW and she enjoyed camping and traveling.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Tammy Bobbitt of Forest Hill and her husband, JB; son, Curtis Fulmer of White Hall and his wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Jason Haines and his girlfriend Robin Ridenour and Jared Bobbitt; sister, Eva Wood; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers James Hyatt, Bill Hyatt, Max Hyatt and sister Sarah McCarty
A private service was held for family and invited guests.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2020.