Nannette F. Shockley, age 75, of Parkville, Maryland passed away on September 5, 2020 at Oak Crest Village in Parkville, Maryland. Born in Towson, Maryland, she was the daughter of Joseph and Kathryn (Siegert) Faisant. Nannette enjoyed knitting, cross stitching, was an avid Baltimore Orioles Fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Nannette is survived by her husband of 57 years, Milton Shockley Sr.; daughter, Marybeth Shockley Smith (Steven); son, M. Richard "Rick" Shockley, Jr. (Karen); grandchildren, Emily Smith, Kelsey Smith, Genevieve Shockley and Olin Shockley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph "Buddy" Faisant Jr.; and sisters, Elise Faisant Beacham, Jeanne Faisant Gay, Suzane Kourey and Stephanie Ludwig.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
