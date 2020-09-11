1/1
Nannette F. Shockley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nannette F. Shockley, age 75, of Parkville, Maryland passed away on September 5, 2020 at Oak Crest Village in Parkville, Maryland. Born in Towson, Maryland, she was the daughter of Joseph and Kathryn (Siegert) Faisant. Nannette enjoyed knitting, cross stitching, was an avid Baltimore Orioles Fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Nannette is survived by her husband of 57 years, Milton Shockley Sr.; daughter, Marybeth Shockley Smith (Steven); son, M. Richard "Rick" Shockley, Jr. (Karen); grandchildren, Emily Smith, Kelsey Smith, Genevieve Shockley and Olin Shockley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph "Buddy" Faisant Jr.; and sisters, Elise Faisant Beacham, Jeanne Faisant Gay, Suzane Kourey and Stephanie Ludwig.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved