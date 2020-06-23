Naomi Durant
On June 5, 2020 Arch Bishop Naomi C beloved founder and Sr Pastor of New Refuge Deliverance Catherdral, she is survived by 2 daughters, 3 sons and other family members and the New Refuge Church family and many former radio listeners.

Friends may call at the New Refuge Deliverance Catherdral 1110 St. Paul Street at Chase on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24 from 10:00am to 8:00pm. Family willreceive friends Thursday, June 25, 10:00am to 11:00am with services to following. Masks are required along with Social Distancing for 50% capacity of church. Interment Friday, Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Carlton C. DOuglass Funeal Services P.A. (410) 669-1738.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
