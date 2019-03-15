Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Naomi H. Kelly

Naomi H. Kelly Notice
On March 14, 2019, Naomi Hilda Kelly, beloved wife of the late Donald Kelly, Sr.; devoted mother of Donald Kelly, Jr., Nancy Cook, and Timothy Kelly; cherished grandmother of Jessica Kelly and Jacqueline Sgambellone; loving great grandmother of Maxwell Sgambellone; dear sister of Edward Santora.A visitation will be held at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd, on Sunday from 3 to 5 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will begin. Interment private. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
