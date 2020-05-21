Naomi Miles Mattheiss died in Sandy Spring, MD on April 22, 2020 at the age of 100, from the effects of COVID-19. She was the loving wife of the late Theodore H. Mattheiss, and is survived by her children David H. Mattheiss (Robin), Joan M. Thompson (Eric), grandchildren Theodore H. Mattheiss III, Matthew G. Thompson (Courtney Rose), Joshua M. Thompson, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. We will always miss her serenity and courage. Her Memorial Service will be held later when it is safe to gather. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Friends House at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/NaomiMilesMattheisstribute or to mdfoodbank.org For more information visit
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 21, 2020.