Naomi M. Mattheiss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naomi Miles Mattheiss died in Sandy Spring, MD on April 22, 2020 at the age of 100, from the effects of COVID-19. She was the loving wife of the late Theodore H. Mattheiss, and is survived by her children David H. Mattheiss (Robin), Joan M. Thompson (Eric), grandchildren Theodore H. Mattheiss III, Matthew G. Thompson (Courtney Rose), Joshua M. Thompson, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. We will always miss her serenity and courage. Her Memorial Service will be held later when it is safe to gather. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Friends House at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/NaomiMilesMattheisstribute or to mdfoodbank.org For more information visit

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved