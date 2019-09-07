|
|
Naomi P. Cohen (nee Jacobs), of Pikesville, MD, passed away on September 6, 2019, at the age of 95. She is survived by her children Allan Cohen, Susan (John) Abosch, Mark (Marilynn) Cohen, and Lee Cohen (Stacy Rudin), her grandchildren Debbie (Jamie) Lubliner, Jason (Erica) Abosch, David (Mila) Abosch, Michelle (Bill) Golberg, Stephanie Cohen, and Amanda Cohen, her great-grandchildren Adam, Zack, and Jenna Lubliner, Brady and Ryan Abosch, and Mackenzie Golberg. Mrs. Cohen was predeceased by her loving husband Milton 'Mickey' Cohen, her siblings Marilyn (Gilbert) Naviasky and Irwin (Regina) Jacobs, and her parents Bessie and Jacob Jacobs.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, September 8, at 1:30 pm. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National MS Society, Greater DC-MD Chapter, 1800 M Street NW, Suite 750 South, Washington, DC 20006 or GILD, PO Box 322, Brooklandville, MD 21022-9998 or the . In mourning at 3908 Long Lake Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday with a service at 7pm, Monday and Tuesday with services at 8am and 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 7, 2019