Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
United Hebrew Cemetery
3901 Washington Blvd
Naomi Seligman Notice
Naomi Seligman (nee Cohen) passed away on December 13, 2019 at the age of 89. She is survived by her children, Marcia Wolfson (David) Ray and Barbara Buchanan (Larry Yankoff), and by her brother, Beryle (Barbara) Cohen, and her nephews and nieces Erik (Marcia) Cohen, Neil (Suzanne) Cohen, and Stefanie Cohen. She was predeceased by her husbands Adolph Seligman and Fred Wolfson, her nephew Dr. Paul Cohen and her parents Paul and Pauline Cohen.

Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd on Sunday, December 15, at 1:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 14, 2019
