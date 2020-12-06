1/1
Narka Keller Ryan
Narka Keller Ryan (The Rev.) died at home on November 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, William S. Ryan; their children, Kathleen (Patrick), William, Thomas, (Michelle), Marjorie (Jonathan); 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Narka was blessed with a sharp mind that consistently enabled her to be an outstanding student from elementary school through seminary. Of even greater significance was her loving and unselfish and humble spirit that she showered upon her family and friends. Also, for her, a crucial part of being true to the implications of the Christian faith was to be unswerving in support of inclusion and justice toward those within all the human strata of religion, race, gender and sexual orientation.

During her years in Ministry, she served first at the American Church in Paris, France and then as Director of Stewardship of her Denomination, the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
