On November 22, 2020, Natalie E. Buchness, age 93,of Berlin, MD, beloved wife of the late Dr. John M. Buchness; loving mother of John (Charlotte), Robert (Cindy), Alec (Mary Frances) and Neil (Marcia) Buchness, Evelyn Ciuchta and Natalie (Garland)Branch; sister of William Behning, Ruthette Crane, Constance Sroka, the late Albert and Ralph Behning, the late Shirley Doupnick, Janet Allison and Charlotte Holliday; grandmother to 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grand and 1 great-great grand. Viewing on Monday, Dec. 7 from 2pm to 4pm at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main St., Selbyville, DE. Graveside service on Friday, December 11 at 1pm at New Cathedral Cemetery, 4300 Old Frederick Rd in Baltimore. Condolences to www.bishophastingsfh.com