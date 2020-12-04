1/
Natalie E. Buchness
1927 - 2020
On November 22, 2020, Natalie E. Buchness, age 93,of Berlin, MD, beloved wife of the late Dr. John M. Buchness; loving mother of John (Charlotte), Robert (Cindy), Alec (Mary Frances) and Neil (Marcia) Buchness, Evelyn Ciuchta and Natalie (Garland)Branch; sister of William Behning, Ruthette Crane, Constance Sroka, the late Albert and Ralph Behning, the late Shirley Doupnick, Janet Allison and Charlotte Holliday; grandmother to 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grand and 1 great-great grand. Viewing on Monday, Dec. 7 from 2pm to 4pm at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main St., Selbyville, DE. Graveside service on Friday, December 11 at 1pm at New Cathedral Cemetery, 4300 Old Frederick Rd in Baltimore. Condolences to www.bishophastingsfh.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
DEC
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Cathedral Cemetery
December 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I'll be thinking of you. Lots of love❤❤
Deborah Gladstein
Friend
