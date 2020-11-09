Natalie Moshavi (nee Lubin), of Pikesville, MD, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 84. She is survived by her loving children, Dan Moshavi and Sharon Moshavi (Eric Weiner); daughter-in-law, Sharyn Sears; grandchildren, Alyssa Moshavi and Sonya Moshavi Weiner. She was predeceased by her loving husband, David Moshavi; parents, Nathan and Sarah Lubin and brother, Stephen Lubin.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12 pm. Interment Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Congregation. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice
.