Natalie Meyer (nee Rosenblum), passed away on May 17, 2020, at the age of 97. Natalie was one of two girls born to Henry and Florence Rosenblum in Far Rockaway, NY. She attended Far Rockaway High School, then went on to work in her father's drug store. It was there that she met Clarence Meyer, a customer, and the two were married in March of 1944.



Natalie was very organized and liked helping others. She worked as the rabbi's secretary at Har Sinai Congregation for 15 years, and as an administrative assistant in the real estate department at Mercantile Bank for another 15 years. When not at work, she liked playing canasta and mahjong with friends and enjoyed listening to the music of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Natalie was also an active member of Miriam Lodge and Har Sinai Congregation and Sisterhood. The family would like to thank the caring staff from Autumn Ridge at North Oaks and especially Sunny Bostic.



Natalie was known for being a loyal friend and will be missed dearly by her cherished family and many dear friends. She is survived by her loving children, Marilyn (David) Carp and Jane Meyer; grandchildren, Allison Carp (Dan Fleck) and Elizabeth Carp (Scott Shoreman); and great-grandchild, Samantha Fleck. Natalie is predeceased by her loving husband, Clarence Meyer; parents, Henry and Florence Rosenblum; and sister, Miriam (Herb) Brager.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Har Sinai - Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 200, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store