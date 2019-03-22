Natalie Carolyn Shinnick of Oxford, MD passed away on Tuesday March 19th 2019 at home. She was 88. She was born the daughter of Carl Reagan and Katherine August 26th 1930 in Easton, MD. She is survived by her daughters Donna Shinnick, Robin Shinnick, and Kim Fogle (Jay), her granddaughters Sarah Fogle and Lauren Fogle. In addition, Lynn Klos, who was like a daughter, and her younger brother, Dale Reagan. In addition to her parents, her husband Roger Shinnick precedes her in death. After putting the ball in motion for another Rehoboth Beach weekend set early this summer, she decided she'd rather go home to be with dad. A proud farmer's daughter raised in Federalsburg on the Eastern Shore, attending a one-room school house, Natalie went on to teach for over 30 years in the Baltimore County school system. Raised in the Church of God, she dedicated much time and leadership to her beloved church endeavors: Sunday school, VBS, choir, WCG, camp meetings…she was a good and faithful servant. Over the years she enjoyed sewing, crafting, taking trips with friends and family, cheering on her Ravens, Ramona the Pest, the Peanuts gang, shopping and solidly beating her daughters at progressive rummy. She was lucky and grateful to enjoy an early and long retirement, freeing her time for doting on her grandchildren, at which she excelled. Returning to her roots on the Eastern Shore with her daughter's family in her early 80's was a joy for her. The perfect place for a silver corn lovin', Scottish Highland Creamery eatin', crab cake fiend. It never feels like the right time to say goodbye, but we know she is in good hands and we celebrate her life and all that she gave to us. We'll carry her in our hearts always.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD. The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00 p.m. prior to the service.Interment will be held on Monday March 25th 2019 at 11:00 am at the Gardens of Faith in Baltimore, MD. Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Horizon International (Pendleton, Indiana) or Anderson University (Anderson, Indiana). Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary