Nathalie Shapiro, 99, of Ellicott City, died of complications of C0VID-19 on July 5 2020 at the Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, Maryland.

Nathalie is survived by her daughters, Johnanne Winchester, of Portland, Oregon, Nathalie Winchester, Valerie Kitch (Harry) of Ellicott City, Maryland, Laurie Winchester-White of Norfolk, Virginia, and Kathie Winchester (Tom Wakeley) of Albany, New York; by her stepson Charles Shapiro (Joan), of Omaha, Nebraska, her stepdaughter, Cindy Shapiro (Doug Gibson) of Thompsonville, Michigan; by her grandsons, Sierra Winchester (Laura Mazy) of Portland, Oregon, Dr. Bryan Kitch (Tiffany) of Winterville, North Carolina, Adam White of Charleston, South Carolina, Andrew White (Charlotte) of Norfolk, Virginia, David White of Seattle, Washington, Nathan Shapiro (Carly) of Omaha, Nebraska, and Eric Shapiro (Hillary) also of Omaha; by her great grandsons, Charles White and Ben White of Norfolk, Virginia, and Aden Winchester of Portland, Oregon; and by her sister in law, Carol Schulze, of Ames Iowa.

Slack Funeral Home in Ellicott City, Maryland is handling arrangements. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date, and interment will take place at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville, Maryland. Online condolences may be posted at www.slackfuneralhome.com. The family thanks the devoted caregivers at Heartlands and Gilchrist. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Gilchrist Hospice, at gilchristcares.org.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
