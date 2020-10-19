1/1
Nathan David (Ned) Isaacs
Nathan (Ned) David Isaacs age 76 of Boynton Beach, originally from Baltimore, passed away on October 15th. Beloved husband of Barbara Harris; loving father of Ellen (Michael) Baselice, Emily (Joe) Dugan, Susan White, Anne Levin and Gail Levin; cherished grandfather of Samantha Radinsky, Alexandra (Jimmy) Vincent and Harrison White, Michael III, Mikayla and Xavier Baselice; adored great grandfather of Elliott Vincent; dear brother of Jane (David) Davis.

Ned is described by his daughters and grandchildren as intelligent, selfless, never judgmental, a champion for his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild, always in our corner even in the darkest hours, our go-to guy, generous of himself over and above, open, down-to-earth, included everyone, wonderfully playful with the little ones, cousins and all, always current on politics, a lover of music and movies, witty, a great chef, and truly an example of what a good man should be. His door was always open, and the only thing he did not share was his work which was top secret: we know nothing. Ned had a phenomenal and exemplary loving relationship with Barb; they had so much fun and he always put her first. They were truly made for each other. He left every one of us feeling loved, feeling confident in that. He was deeply loved by us all and will be missed by our entire family more than words can say.

Private services will be held Sunday, October 18th. Donations may be made to the Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, Baltimore, Maryland or the American Diabetes Association.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Service
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
October 18, 2020

Baltimore Hebrew Congregation clergy, lay leaders and members offer their condolences to the family of Ned Isaacs. We hope that you are comforted by warm memories and support of family, friends and community.
May his memory be forever a blessing.
Baltimore Hebrew Congregation
Acquaintance
