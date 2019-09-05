Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Bryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan W. Bryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan W. Bryan Notice
On Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Nathan William Bryan of Shrewsbury, PA age 44 passed away. Beloved husband of Stephanie Bryan; devoted father of Alexys, Ashley and Anna Bryan; loving son of Robbie and Sandie Bryan; dear brother of Shea Warner and Lisa Greenlees; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:30-11:30 AM with a funeral service beginning at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Nathan with memorial contributions to National Wildlife Federation. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now