On Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Nathan William Bryan of Shrewsbury, PA age 44 passed away. Beloved husband of Stephanie Bryan; devoted father of Alexys, Ashley and Anna Bryan; loving son of Robbie and Sandie Bryan; dear brother of Shea Warner and Lisa Greenlees; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:30-11:30 AM with a funeral service beginning at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Nathan with memorial contributions to National Wildlife Federation. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019