McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Neal Cherry Notice
Neal Cherry, age 68, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on January 24, 2020 at Forest Hill Health & Rehabilitation Center in Forest Hill, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Joseph John and Martha Ann (Andes) Cherry and husband of Geraldine E. Cherry. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces.

In addition to his parents and wife, Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph (Amy Zawondy) John Cherry, II; daughter, Nicole (James R.) L. Chanoski; four grandchildren, Miranda and Joey Cherry and Nathan and Liam Chanowski; brother, Michael P. Cherry; and sister-in-law, Peggy and her husband, Robert Cherry.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10 am-12 pm followed by a service at 12 pm at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
