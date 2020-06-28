Neal Wolbert
Neal Roderick Wolbert, 35 of Baltimore, Maryland and Niagara Falls, New York, Passed away April 21, 2020. Neal is survived by his mother and stepfather, Karen and Chad Paron. His dearly, beloved, sister Janelle Wolbert (Zack Casey). Preceded in death by his grandparents, Aggie and Roderick Moyer and Eileen and D'Arcy Paron. Neal, with his infectious smile, wit and humor became friends with everyone he met. The family members and friends he leaves behind will miss his loving presence. Neal was a devout Buffalo Bills fan, making sure everyone knew it, he stood his ground especially in Raven and Redskin territory. A private service was held April 26.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
