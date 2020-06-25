Neil B. Lang of Block Island, RI and formerly of Columbia, MD passed away on June 9, 2020. He worked as an architect in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and then took a position with The Rouse Company in Columbia, Maryland involved in the development of one of the country's premier planned communities. At Rouse and later as a principal of Land Design Research, Neil designed homes, office buildings and shopping centers in Columbia and Baltimore. He also designed homes for private clients on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.