Neil B. Lang of Block Island, RI and formerly of Columbia, MD passed away on June 9, 2020. He worked as an architect in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and then took a position with The Rouse Company in Columbia, Maryland involved in the development of one of the country's premier planned communities. At Rouse and later as a principal of Land Design Research, Neil designed homes, office buildings and shopping centers in Columbia and Baltimore. He also designed homes for private clients on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.