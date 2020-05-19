Neil Marcus Shpritz, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on May 17, 2020, at the age of 83. He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Shpritz (nee Reding), by his sons, Nathan Ira Shpritz (Nancy Kasen) and Kevin Lee Shpritz, and by his grandchildren, Bennett Shpritz Kasen and Ezekiel Shpritz Kasen. He was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Cumonow and his parents, Martha and Nathan Shpritz.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 19 to May 20, 2020.