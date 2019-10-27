|
|
On Tuesday, October 15, 2019 NEIL PARLUCK CORNWELL of Lochearn, MD. Beloved son of the late Leo James and Mary Barbara Cornwell; loving brother of Mitchell Cornwell and his wife Julie; and cherished uncle of John and Peter Cornwell. Family will receive friends at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Saturday, DECEMBER 7, 2019 from 11-11:30 am where services will begin at 11:30 am.
Donations may be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition https://donate.coloncancercoalition.org/tributes-and memorials/RememberingNeil?tab=MyPage or to . Online condolences made be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019