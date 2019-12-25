|
|
Neil Speert, of Owings MillsOwings Mills, MD, passed away on Dec. 24, 2019, at the age of 65. He is survived by his loving mother, Ethel Speert, brother, Ronald (Diane) Speert, nieces and nephews, Jokton (Paula) Speert, Jonathan (Alice) Speert, Heather (Zack) Klein and Joshua (Kahlan) Speert, great nieces and nephews, Jakob and Ryan Speert and Will and Elle Klein. He was predeceased by his father, Wilbert Speert and brother, Dennis Speert.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave on Friday, December 27, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . The family will be receiving at 6317 Park Heights Avenue, #520 (The Elmont), Baltimore, MD 21215, Friday only, following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 25, 2019