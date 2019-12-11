Home

Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Liberty Church
11301 Liberty Road
Owings Mills, MD
1929 - 2019
Nelda Ring
Nelda Inez Ring (nee Hill), age 90, went home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2019 in Charles Town, West Virginia. Nelda was born on April 8, 1929 in Baltimore to the late Evelyn Inez Hill (nee Loose) and the late Harold Todd Hill and grew up in St. Denis, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry L. Ring, Jr.; loving mother of Judith Inez Sterbenz and husband Casey, Joan Brammeier and husband Terry, Jeffrey Ring and wife Marybeth, John Ring and wife Janice and the late M. Jesada, MD, husband of Elizabeth Jesada; cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; dear sister of Dennis Hill and wife Peg, Bruce Hill and wife Cathy, She was predeceased by her brother Lynn Hill and sister Joan Hill. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Nelda loved her family, her Church and singing in the Church choir. She served for a time as secretary to the Headmaster of the Arlington Baptist School. Over the years she led and participated in many Bible studies.

Family members and friends will honor Nelda's life at AMBROSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1328 Sulphur Spring, Rd., Arbutus, MD 21227 with a public viewing on Friday, 12/13/2019 from 3pm-5pm & 7pm-9pm. The funeral service will follow the next day beginning at 9:30am at Liberty Presbyterian Church, 11301 Liberty Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 with the interment to follow at Resurrection Acres Cemetery. At the family's request donations in Nelda's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 891 Elkridge Landing Rd. #150, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090, in honor of her diabetic great-granddaughter. www.ambrosefuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
