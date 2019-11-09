|
On Wednesday November 6th, 2019, Nelle "Nana" Inman Barnhill Bradley, 89, of Towson, MD, died peacefully in her sleep at Stella Maris Hospice.
Nelle was born March 9th 1930 in Gaffney, SC to Gionelle (Inman) and Travis Barnhill. She is preceded in death by her sisters Caroline Jean Lawson and JoAnn Price. She is survived by her husband, Joe Carroll Bradley; 6 children: Susan, Cheryl, Gregory, Elaine, Leslie and Kim; and 6 grandchildren.
Nelle attended Winthrop University with a concentration in Biology, and relocated to Washington D.C. in 1952. Working at The National Bureau of Standards, she met the love of her life, Joe. Married on June 20, 1953, they had their first child Susan in 1954. In 1957, she and Joe moved the growing family to Towson, MD, where she raised 6 children and lived the rest of her life. They spent 46 years in their home at 19 Hillside Avenue, just across the street from Towson High School. Her children's friends were constant visitors at the house, and many holiday parties and social gatherings were held there. She opened her home and heart to all those who came through the door. She enjoyed spending time working in her garden, and making delicious food to share in her kitchen – where many grandchildren were spoiled. She passionately read novels, and deeply appreciated a story well-told. She was an excellent bridge player and an accomplished ballroom dancer, with Joe her faithful partner.
A memorial service and reception will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 @ 2PM at The Sheraton Baltimore North, 903 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson, MD 21204. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local chapter of the Audubon Society at the following address: https://act.audubon.org/onlineactions/ZZ8JSZ1-VEmJ0p789wudQQ2
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 9, 2019